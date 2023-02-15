Ernst Middendorp aiming for survival with Swallows

The Dube Birds are currently in 14th place, level on points with Maritzburg United who occupy the playoff spot.

Swallows coach, Ernst Middendorp's number one priority is to ensure the club is playing top-flight football next season.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, he said the goal for him and the club at the moment is to finish above the relegation zone and secure a place in the DStv Premiership for next season.

The 64-year-old German coach says they are working hard ahead of their upcoming game against Cape Town City on Sunday.

Our training sessions this week have been rubbish, I haven’t been happy at all. We have to face that our final third play is not good enough at the moment. We need to be more adventurous going forward. We all need to be on the same page in the same book. Ernst Middendorp, Swallows FC head coach.

Each and every body has full commitment and focus but it doesn’t work all the time. If someone is not doing their job I make it clear that I am not happy because everyone knows the situation we are in and what we need to do to survive. Ernst Middendorp, Swallows FC head coach.

The 64-year-old is also one of the longest serving foreign coaches that has ever been in the league and took charge of game number 403 in the Nedbank Cup defeat to Stellenbosch.

I think it’s a huge achievement especially when you look at the history of the league and I am quite sure in the next 50 years no one will surpass that. Knowledge and experience count for a lot no matter which clubs you go to and I have a lot of both and that’s appealing to clubs". Ernst Middendorp, Swallows FC head coach.

