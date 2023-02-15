Manchester United continues to shower Benni McCarthy with love

McCarthy's expertise in goal scoring is starting to bear fruit, and his efforts are receiving massive praise from Manchester United fans and players alike.

JOHANNESBURG – Manchester United showed appreciation for Benni McCarthy via their Twitter account on Monday.

McCarthy was appointed by Erik Ten Hag as an attacking-based coach, and the former striker has received nothing but praise from fans and players alike.

The Bafana Bafana legend and ex-striker who specialises in attack coaching and positioning is said to have improved Marcus Rashford’s game.

“Marcus Rashford this season has scored more headed goals in the Premier League (3), than any other season in his Manchester United career. Remember that clip of Benni McCarthy giving Rashford one-on-one heading drills? It's paying off” said verified account @UtdFaithfuls.

On Sunday, Rashford scored his fourth headed goal in four Premier League games.

It’s said McCarthy improved the 25-year-old’s ability to convert aerial chances into goals.

Back home, the former Bafana Bafana player is an all-time leading goal scorer and remains the only South African to win the Champions League during his time with FC Porto.

During a special series of questions posed by fans, Ten Hag said McCarthy's impact was positive, outlining how he needed his expertise in the striking department.



“In our coaching staff, we had a lot of defenders and midfield players. I wanted also to find a good balance. He is offensive [minded] as he is a former striker and that is also a really specific job task in the team,” said Ten Hag.

During his illustrious career on the field, McCarthy represented the likes of Ajax, Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United.

During his time with Usuthu, McCarthy led the KwaZulu-Natal club to their highest-ever finish in the Premier Soccer League era in the 2020/2021 season when they finished second and secured CAF Champions League football for the first time in their history.

In 2020/21, he was named South Africa's Premier League's Coach of the Season.

Before AmaZulu, the ex-forward spent time with Cape Town City, where he won the MTN8 while he was also the assistant coach for Belgian side Sint-Truidense in 2017.