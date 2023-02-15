Limpopo MEC promises to expedite accident report after 21 people die in crash

A bus transporting commuters from Louis Trichardt to different villages in the Vhembe district in the province collided with a cash-in-transit van on the N1 on Monday night, leaving at least 21 people dead.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo Transport MEC Florence Radzilani warned drivers of heavy motor vehicles to respect the rules of the road and to avoid driving with negligence.

The bus landed in a river after rolling off a bridge on the highway.

Scores of passengers, who sustained critical injuries, were transported to various nearby hospitals.

On Tuesday, Radzilani visited the various hospitals where the passengers were admitted for medical attention.

She thanked law enforcement agencies and medical workers, who attended to the crash in Makhado.

Radzilani also interacted with the passengers' families, pledging the support of the provincial government.

"The MEC has committed that she will ensure that her department expedites the conclusion of the accident report, so that the victims can make claims with the Road Accident Fund," said the Limpopo transport department's Vongani Chauke.