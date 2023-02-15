Joburg floods: EMS search for man who fell into stream, families left homeless

Sunday's downpours affected the homes of families in Winnie Mandela and Thembisa - leaving them desolate.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) on Wednesday said the search is continuing for a man who fell into a stream in Diepsloot.

According to reports, the man fell into a stream around School Road during Sunday’s heavy rains.

This is the third report of a person being swept away in Gauteng in the past two weeks after two bodies were recovered in the Apies River in Tshwane.

Joburg EMS said that they have deployed their members across the city in case of any danger brought on by more rainfall.

EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo: “The search of a 37- year-old male continues this morning [Wednesday].... the EMS search-and-rescue team will start their search where the actual incident occurred.”

Joburg council Speaker Colleen Makhubele said that the floods have left families without homes.

“The province itself has reported really badly affected areas such as Winnie Mandela area and Tembisa where literally homes have sunk deep and our residents around the province have been left desolate and homeless.”