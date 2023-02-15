Green energy transition to bolster trade between Western Cape and EU

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape’s green energy ambitions are set to boost trade relations between the province and the European Union (EU).

This emerged from a Wesgro and EU trade and investment chamber breakfast held this week.

Wesgro is the official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape.

Its CEO, Wrenelle Stander, said that attracting investment into green energy had become more urgent as the country battled its worst-ever electricity crisis.

"The EU has a long-standing trade and investment relationship with the Western Cape and has invested more into renewable energy than into any other sector," said Stander.

"With the recent policy shifts to open the energy market to private investors, investment into clean energy technologies is expected to increase exponentially."

She said this would support the achievement of much-needed energy security for the region.

"The EU is a leader in the green transition and will continue to be a key partner to Cape Town and the Western Cape in trade, investment, skills development and the realisation of new technologies."