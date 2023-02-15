Food inflation reaches 14-year high at 13.4% in January

Statistics South Africa this is the highest inflation has been since 2009 when it was 13.6%.

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Tuesday said food inflation reached a 14-year high after the annual rate climbed to 13.4% in January.

This is the highest reading since April 2009 when the rate was 13.6%.

Non-alcoholic beverages and food inflation continue to accelerate despite a drop in consumer inflation from 7.2% to 6.9% between December and January.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the monthly changes in prices for a range of consumer products, declined by 0.1% between December and January.

Of all the products in the CPI basket bread and cereals recorded the highest rate in January with 21.8%.

This was up from 20.6% in December.

Meat inflation increased to 11.2% in January up from December's 9.7%.

"Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) chicken portions, the highest weighted meat product, witnessed a monthly price increase of 2,7% between December and January," said Stats SA's, Patrick Kelly.

Other meat products that recorded significant monthly price increases include fish, bacon and beef.

IMPACT OF LOAD SHEDDING ON HIGH FOOD INFLATION

Meanwhile, there are concerns that load shedding will continue to have a knock-on effect on high food inflation.

Economist Azar Jammine said while the drop in consumer inflation is in line with predictions, the sky rocketing food prices are still shocking.

“Many food producers are reluctant to refrigerate and where they have refrigerated and load shedding has occurred, the food has gotten rotten. So generally, what they are doing is they are supplying less to the market, producing less.”