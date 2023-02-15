Family of murdered Bokgabo Poo (4) say they're willing to forgive her killer

Four-year-old Bokgabo Poo was raped and killed and her body found mutilated in October last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of the Benoni four-year-old who was kidnapped from a park and found murdered said that they were willing to forgive her killer.

Bokgabo Poo was raped and killed and her body found mutilated in October last year.

Ntokozo Zikhali has been charged with rape, defeating the ends of justice, violation of a corpse and murder in connection with the crime.

But months after her death, the family is still looking for parts of her body.

When Bokgabo Poo was found a day after her disappearance, her body was discovered with certain parts missing.

The family believes her murder was part of a so-called ritual killing.

Family spokesperson, the Anglican Church's Father Themba Seya, said that they were willing to forgive her killer but on condition.

"We need the truth before apology. When the truth comes out then we are able to able to forgive. So you can't forgive without the truth. So for restoration, we need the truth to come out," Seya said.

Zikhali's matter is now being considered by the Director of Public Prosecutions, who will decide whether he will be tried in the regional or high court.