Ekurhuleni launches smoke detector pilot in informal settlements

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni, in collaboration with financial services company Santam, has kick-started a pilot project to install smoke detectors in informal settlements.

Statistics show that annually, over 5 000 house fires are recorded in the country.

Did you know the country experiences more than 5000 house fires every year? #CoE has partnered with Santam to install smoke detectors in informal settlements around the City. Watch as MMC of Community Safety, Khathutshelo Rasilingwane explains how the project will be rolled out. pic.twitter.com/MGX1mnZkuh ' CITY OF EKURHULENI (@City_Ekurhuleni) February 14, 2023

The City of Ekurhuleni said its target was to install these devices in about 900 homes.

The installations were set to continue until Thursday.

City of Ekurhuleni's MMC for Community Safety, Khathutshelo Rasilingwane.

“The focus is that we empower communities with these donations that we will be installing into their houses to ensure that in cases where there are fires, these smoke detectors are able to catch those smokes and then alert the communities."

According to Rasilingwane, these detectors are going to assist with calling the fire departments before a fire gets out of control.