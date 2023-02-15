EC ANC welcomes court's dismissal of PP's report implicating Mabuyane,Madikizela

Busisiwe Mkwebane's report found that Oscar Mabuyane and Public Works MEC Babalo Madikizela improperly benefited from the R1.1 million earmarked for the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela memorial service.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape welcomed a court judgment that dismissed a report by the Public Protector on Premier Oscar Mabuyane and former Public Works MEC Babalo Madikizela.

In 2021, advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane released a report that found Madikizela and Mabuyane criminally benefitted from a portion of the R1.1 million meant for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial service.

However, the Eastern Cape High Court set aside Mkhwebane's report and recommendations with costs.

Mkhwebane's report found that Madikizela had instructed a contractor to submit an invoice to the Mbizana Municipality for R1.1 million - which later landed in his account and that of Mabuyane.

At the time, Mabuyane was the MEC for Economic Development and Tourism while Madikizela headed up Human Settlements.

Judge Jannie Eksteen found that Mkhwebane's report was inconsistent with South Africa's Constitution.

Eastern Cape ANC spokesperson Gift Ngqondi said that the court re-affirmed the party's position that the report was irrational, unlawful, unreasonable and unfair.

"The ANC is resolute in its stance and fight against state capture and other forms of corruption, malfeasance and wrongdoing."

Mkhwebane is on suspension while facing impeachment proceedings.