Cultural protocol: Why is Murdah Bongz not attending AKA's funeral?

CAPE TOWN - Media personality Bongani Mohosana, popularly known as Murdah Bongz, will not be at musician AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, funeral.

Mohosana is married to DJ Zinhle, and they have one child together.

The top female DJ also shares a daughter with the late AKA.

A media statement released by the Forbes family on Tuesday about the rapper’s memorial and funeral arrangements stated that due to cultural protocol, Mohosana will not be in attendance.

"We'd also like to acknowledge our extended family, the Mohosanas for their unwavering support during this time, as Bongani Mohosana will be in absentia." reads the statement.

The news about Mohosana left social media users with some questions about the meaning behind the statement.

Those in the know were quick to educate us.

According to the Bapedi culture, Murdah Bongz cannot attend AKA’s funeral because both of them were romantically involved with Dj Zinhle.

It’s believed that if Murdah Bongz chooses to make an appearance, he might get sick and also pass away.

Bongz and aKa evidently had sexual intercourse with Dj Zinhle, culturally they can't go to each others funerals.



and if Murda Bongz attend aKa's funeral, he might get sick after... and that might lead to him dying also if he is not cured as soon as possible. ' ͏ ͏ ͏ (@poIai_) February 14, 2023

If we are being honest also, in Pedi Culture only Zinhle would allowed to attend because she was once lobolad. You don't Bury your boyfriend or girlfriend in Pedi Culture. Pedi Culture is a bit tricky ' Mr Mello (@tebogo_mello) February 14, 2023

AKA and Bongani slept with same woman, cultural if he attended, especially the funeral he (Bongani) will follow (die) AKA after the funeral coz they shared same blood. ' Kelly Maluleke (@KellyMaluleke3) February 15, 2023

You can not bury someone you shared a partner with. ' BadGirl🇿🇦 (@MamogoM_) February 14, 2023

African culture,they are actually protecting him from the consequences of not following this protocol. ' TL EMPORIUM (@LMthembi) February 14, 2023