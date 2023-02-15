Go

Cultural protocol: Why is Murdah Bongz not attending AKA's funeral?

A media statement by the Forbes family about details of the late rapper’s memorial and funeral arrangements, also stated that DJ Zinhle’s husband, Murdah Bongz, would not be in attendance.

Picture: Twitter/@akaworldwide
Picture: Twitter/@akaworldwide
15 February 2023 14:58

CAPE TOWN - Media personality Bongani Mohosana, popularly known as Murdah Bongz, will not be at musician AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, funeral.

Mohosana is married to DJ Zinhle, and they have one child together.

The top female DJ also shares a daughter with the late AKA.

A media statement released by the Forbes family on Tuesday about the rapper’s memorial and funeral arrangements stated that due to cultural protocol, Mohosana will not be in attendance.

"We'd also like to acknowledge our extended family, the Mohosanas for their unwavering support during this time, as Bongani Mohosana will be in absentia." reads the statement.

The news about Mohosana left social media users with some questions about the meaning behind the statement.

Those in the know were quick to educate us.

According to the Bapedi culture, Murdah Bongz cannot attend AKA’s funeral because both of them were romantically involved with Dj Zinhle.

It’s believed that if Murdah Bongz chooses to make an appearance, he might get sick and also pass away.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA