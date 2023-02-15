CT mom vaccinates daughter against measles as province pushes for immunisation

The Western Cape Health Department launched a measles campaign following outbreaks in the Free State, Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town mother has emphasised the importance of children being immunised against measles.

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo launched the province’s measles vaccination campaign at the Kleinvlei Community Health Centre.

Mbombo said the drive is aimed at children between six months and 15 years old.

Measles vaccines are routinely administered to infants in South Africa at the ages of six and 12 months.

After this primary vaccination range, they can now also present for a booster dose.

Alyssa du Preez decided to have her four-year-old daughter, Ryleigh du Preez, inoculated against the viral disease when they visited the clinic on Wednesday.

“It [vaccination] is important cause they move a lot of places and even they go to creches they communicate with a lot of kids there. Health is more important first of all.”

Mbombo said no outbreak has been detected in the province, but five measles cases locally have been picked up.

“We are appealing to everyone to bring the children for immunisation for measles… but now we’re giving them the booster dose, so it’s a reflection that the coverage is very low… probably due to the pandemic that some of the children ended up not coming for the immunisation.”

