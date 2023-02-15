Annual consumer price inflation eases for third straight month
Statistics South Africa said that the annual consumer price inflation has eased for a third month to 6.9% for January.
This is down from 7.2% in December.
Stats SA said that the main contributors to the lower inflation included a drop in fuel prices.
