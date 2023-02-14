Wits SRC launches clean-up campaign to raise funds for indebted students
The Student Representative Council at Wits University spent a day cleaning up rubbish on some streets in Braamfontein and Hillbrow.
JOHANNESBURG - The Student Representative Council at Wits University launched a clean-up campaign to raise funds for students with historical debt.
The council said that 14,000 students cannot register for the 2023 academic year at the institution because they are required to settle outstanding fees.
READ: The educational future of missing middle students hangs in the balance
The council spent its day cleaning up rubbish on some streets in Braamfontein and Hillbrow on Tuesday.
It pleaded with businesses across the city to donate money to assist disadvantaged students because the last day of registration was approaching.
"We've just decided to raise funds in order to assist students who are not able to register due to financial constraints. So, we will be based in Braam and Hillbrow, cleaning up as a means to raise funds," said Wits SRC secretary general Tshiamo Chuma.
The @wits_src embarked on a campaign to raise funds to assist students, who as a result of historical debt are unable to register. There are approximately 14000 returning students who can't register for 2023 academic year.' Wits University (@WitsUniversity) February 14, 2023
centuryofinclusion #srclovesjoburg #Witsie #WitsForGood pic.twitter.com/osZGaE7Ndq
#CenturyOfInclusion#SRCLovesJoburg pic.twitter.com/BUzyAQ0g4J' Wits SRC101 (@Wits_SRC) February 14, 2023
#CenturyOfInclusion#SRCLovesJoburg' Premium Educator -the villager (@nomifoli) February 14, 2023
Our @TeeChuma @WitsSrc 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/NXie9ZH7GO