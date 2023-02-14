Wits SRC launches clean-up campaign to raise funds for indebted students

The Student Representative Council at Wits University spent a day cleaning up rubbish on some streets in Braamfontein and Hillbrow.

JOHANNESBURG - The Student Representative Council at Wits University launched a clean-up campaign to raise funds for students with historical debt.

The council said that 14,000 students cannot register for the 2023 academic year at the institution because they are required to settle outstanding fees.

The council spent its day cleaning up rubbish on some streets in Braamfontein and Hillbrow on Tuesday.

It pleaded with businesses across the city to donate money to assist disadvantaged students because the last day of registration was approaching.

"We've just decided to raise funds in order to assist students who are not able to register due to financial constraints. So, we will be based in Braam and Hillbrow, cleaning up as a means to raise funds," said Wits SRC secretary general Tshiamo Chuma.