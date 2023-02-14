WATCH LIVE: MPs gather for day 1 of post-Sona debate

Opposition parties are likely to critique President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address during day one of the two-day post-Sona debate.

JOHANNESBURG – The first day of the post-State of the Nation Address (Sona) is under way as members of Parliament discuss President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech last week.

Opposition parties are expected to critique Ramaphosa’s address during the two-day debate at Cape Town City Hall, while the African National Congress (ANC) defends it.

Contentious points were made during Ramaphosa’s (Sona), notably the declaration of a national state of disaster relating to the country’s energy crisis.

The Minister of Electricity in the Presidency appointment also got a number of political parties hot under the collar.

