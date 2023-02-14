Go

WATCH: AKA and Nadia Nakai’s love story

In a recent episode of 'The Insider SA', the couple gave fans a glimpse into their lives and their love for each other.

Nadia Nakai and AKA. Picture: Instagram/@nadianakai
14 February 2023 16:45

Cape Town – Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, and his partner Nadia Nakai’s love story was cut short when the rapper was killed last Friday.

The lifestyle show aired a special pre-Valentine’s Day episode on Monday.

They have since, by popular demand, uploaded the full interview as a tribute to the late rapper.

AKA and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were killed in a shooting outside a restaurant in Durban.

Police are investigating a double murder.

A memorial service will be held for the Don’t Forget to Pray hitmaker on Friday 17 February at the Sandton Convention Center.

Fans who would like to attend will have to get their free tickets from webtickets.

The memorial will also be streamed on his YouTube page.

The 35-year-old will be laid to rest in a private provincial funeral on 18 February.

Meanwhile, the private funeral of celebrity chef and entrepreneur Tibz will also take place over the weekend.

The 41-year-old's memorial will be held on Thursday, 16 February, at the Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg.

