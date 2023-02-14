WATCH: AKA and Nadia Nakai’s love story

In a recent episode of 'The Insider SA', the couple gave fans a glimpse into their lives and their love for each other.

Cape Town – Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, and his partner Nadia Nakai’s love story was cut short when the rapper was killed last Friday.

In a recent episode of The Insider SA, the couple gave fans a glimpse into their lives and their love for each other.

The lifestyle show aired a special pre-Valentine’s Day episode on Monday.

They have since, by popular demand, uploaded the full interview as a tribute to the late rapper.

Due to popular demand, we have uploaded the tribute to the late Kiernan Forbes on our YouTube channel. We hope this brings comfort to all those who loved him and wanted to pay their respects. Rest in peace, Supa Mega! 🕊️👑



Tribute: https://t.co/d55kT9dIs7 ' The Insider SA (@TheInsiderSA) February 14, 2023

AKA and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were killed in a shooting outside a restaurant in Durban.

Police are investigating a double murder.

Press Statement: Memorial & Funeral Details



For Memorial Entry, click free ticket link below (limited access): https://t.co/4mzdxOa4Ep



Live Stream On YouTube: https://t.co/yr61NWt5o3 pic.twitter.com/MCpXYXwahM ' AKA (@akaworldwide) February 14, 2023

A memorial service will be held for the Don’t Forget to Pray hitmaker on Friday 17 February at the Sandton Convention Center.

Fans who would like to attend will have to get their free tickets from webtickets.

The memorial will also be streamed on his YouTube page.

The 35-year-old will be laid to rest in a private provincial funeral on 18 February.

SEND OFF DETAILS FOR⁰TEBELLO ‘TIBZ’ MOTSOANE

￼

The memorial for the South African gamechanger, entertainment entrepreneur, seasoned chef and celebrated author Tebello’ Tibz’ Motsoane will take place at a special send-off ceremony on Thurs, 16th February 2023. pic.twitter.com/qMIN4aYXiF ' Melanie Gia Ramjee (@Hypress) February 14, 2023

Meanwhile, the private funeral of celebrity chef and entrepreneur Tibz will also take place over the weekend.

The 41-year-old's memorial will be held on Thursday, 16 February, at the Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg.