Valentine's Day a 'sensitive time' as Steenkamps remember Reeva 10 years on

JOHANNESBURG - Tuesday marks 10 years since South Africa awoke to the news that model Reeva Steenkamp had been killed by her paralympian boyfriend Oscar Pistorius.

And for her parents June and Barry, the pain was just as difficult to bear as was on the morning of 14 February 2013, when Pistorius shot Steenkamp in the bathroom of his Pretoria East home, their lawyer said.

Thereafter, he said that he thought she was an intruder.

In 2014, Pistorius was found guilty of culpable homicide, but this was later changed to murder on appeal.

His original sentence of six years was also ultimately changed to 13 years and five months.

Steenkamp’s death sent shockwaves around the globe and left her loving parents shattered.

The events of that day will forever be etched in the memories of Barry and June Steenkamp.

While the world celebrated Valentine’s Day as a day of love, it was now a day of remembrance for them.

Their lawyer, Tania Koen, described it as a “sensitive” time.

She said the weight of the pain of knowing their beloved daughter was never coming back was just as heavy as it had always been.

Koen said they continued to cherish Reeva’s memory and to honour her life on Valentine's Day and every day - and that they hoped others would too.