UPDATE - Bokgabo Poo's alleged killer back in court

Ntokozo Zikhali was linked to the four-year old child’s kidnapping from a park in Wattville, Benoni and her subsequent murder in October last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against Bokgabo Poo's alleged killer has been referred to the director of public prosecutions for a decision on which court the matter is to be heard in.

Ntokozo Zikhali, his face covered with a surgical mask, appeared briefly in the Benoni Magistrates Court on Tuesday in connection with the kidnapping, rape and murder of four-year-old Poo in October last year.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Bisi informed the court that a decision needed to be made on whether the trial will be heard in a regional or high court.

The matter was postponed to 30 March for a decision.

Poo's mother, Tsholo, was clear about where she wanted the trial to be heard.

"I can only hope that they decide to take the case to the high court for a proper trial."

Poo had been singing outside court with members of the Wattville community, who came out in their numbers to support the family.



Zikhali was remanded in custody.

At one of his last court appearances, it emerged he was out on bail after allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl.

After his arrest in connection with Poo's murder, his bail was revoked.

Baby Bokgabo, as she was affectionately known, was buried with parts of her body still missing.