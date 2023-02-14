UCT, UWC management to discuss registration and historical debt issues

The SRC is demanding that all students with outstanding fees be allowed to register for the 2023 academic year.

CAPE TOWN - Management at the University of Cape Town (UCT) and the University of Western Cape (UWC) say they have met with students to discuss registration and historical debt issues.

This comes after students from UCT and UWC caused some disruptions on campus. They are demanding that students with outstanding fees be allowed to register for the new academic year.

Obstructions in the road preventing UCT students from entering the campus.

UCT’s student representative council member Hlamulo Khorommbi said all students must be allowed to register regardless of their financial situation.

"As you understand, at the beginning of the year there are students who are unable to pay their fees, not because they don't want [to], it's because they can't afford [it]. What us as the SRC are standing for is a university must lift up their fees, now they are trying to get council to meet with us to negotiate on that.

"That is our demand, all students must be allowed to register and be given residence so that academic studies can go forward," Khorommbi said.

Similar concerns were raised by students at UWC on Monday.