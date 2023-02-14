Tshwane multiparty coalition welcomes Williams’ resignation as mayor

Randall Williams’ resignation came after damning findings by the Auditor-General about a severe lack of financial controls and oversight in the municipality.

PRETORIA - The multiparty coalition in Tshwane welcomed mayor Randall Williams' resignation following adverse findings by the Auditor-General (AG).

The AG found billions of rand and assets unaccounted for during the last financial year.

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, the governing six-party coalition said it would now shift its focus to electing a new mayor, who would address the issues outlined in the report.

The coalition said it needed to differentiate itself from the African National Congress (ANC) by not defending the indefensible.

Its oversight group - which includes the Democratic Alliance (DA), ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), and Congress of the People (Cope) – met on Monday night to discuss Williams’ resignation.

In the statement, the coalition said that there needed to be consequences for the damning AG report, which highlighted a severe lack of financial controls and oversight in the municipality.

The coalition hold a total of 109 seats, giving it a slight 50% plus 1 majority in council.

Meanwhile, the ANC said it would continue to hold Williams accountable for the damning AG report.

ANC Tshwane leader Eugene Modise said the outgoing mayor should answer questions about what he knew about the AG's findings.

Modise said the mayor received quarterly reports from the AG and needed to explain why council only found out through an annual report about the city’s dire financial state.

He said Williams’ resignation should not shield him from accountability.

The mayor's resignation will officially come into effect on 28 February. Thereafter, the speaker will have 14 days to convene a special meeting to elect another executive mayor.