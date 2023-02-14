The educational future of missing middle students hangs in the balance

The Department of Higher Education said the financial predicament of the missing middle students will be addressed through a financial model yet to be approved.

CAPE TOWN - Discussions about the student financial aid model set to accommodate the missing middle students are still under way.

This is according to the Department of Higher Education.

Missing middle students are categorised as those who don't qualify for funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) yet they can't afford to pay for their education.

The department said the missing middle students are still subjected to negotiations with universities about their respective financial situations.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) and the University of the Western Cape (UWC) students engaged in disruptions demanding the institutions allow the students to register despite outstanding fees owed to the institutions.

The UWC has, however, agreed with students' leadership to extend the registration grace period for returning students until this Thursday.

The Higher Education spokesperson, Ishmael Mnisi, said the department will not interfere in the processes of the universities.

“In terms of those that are not within the category of NSFAS [National Student Financial Aid Scheme], there are arrangements that institutions enter with their own students, and they differ from one university to the other, but what we do know is that universities make arrangements for students to pay for them to be registered and to pay their fees throughout the course of the year."

Meanwhile, nothing has been received in other universities around the country.

HIGHER EDUCATION ON NSFAS AND THE PROTEST

The Higher Education Department said it's not expecting NSFAS-funded students to take part in any pickets at universities.

Some UCT and UWC students disrupted academic activities at their campuses on Monday.

They were demonstrating over a financial block preventing their peers with historical debt from registering for the 2023 academic year.

Mnisi said they sent a list of NSFAS-approved students to all universities.

"Remember the issues of the missing middle will be addressed through the comprehensive students' financial aid model which is not as yet approved.

"We anticipate that it will be dealt with next year, and now this is the reason why currently the institutions are applying their own internal arrangements with the institutions."