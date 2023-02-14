Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane memorial service to be held at Sacred Heart College

Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane's was gunned down alongside friend and hip-hop star Kiernan "AKA" Forbes in Durban.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of slain entertainment entrepreneur and chef Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane on Tuesday confirmed that his memorial service will take place on Thursday.

Tibz was shot and killed alongside his long-time friend and business partner Kiernan Forbes popularly known as AKA in Durban at the weekend.

The two were shot just moments before AKA was to perform at a nightclub in the city as part of his birthday celebration tour.

Tibz' memorial service will be held at Sacred Heart College in Observatory in Johannesburg. His family said he will be laid to rest in a private ceremony over the weekend.

Close friend Mandla Isaacs: “Close friends, family and selected media will gather for the special tribute which will be live-streamed. His funeral will take place at a private ceremony over the weekend. The Motsoane family are deeply moved by the national outpouring of love and support for their beloved son over the past few days."

Meanwhile, AKA's family also announced the multi-award-winning hip-hop artist will be laid to rest in a private provincial funeral on Saturday.

In a statement released, the bereaved family said the renowned rapper's memorial service will take place on Friday at the Sandton Convention Centre.