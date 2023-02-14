Tazne van Wyk's killer to finally be sentenced

The State is calling for at least nine life sentences to be handed down to Tazne's killer.

CAPE TOWN - Sentencing is expected to get underway in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday in the case against the man found guilty of raping and murdering eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk.

He was convicted on 21 of the 27 charges against him. Four relate to Tazne's death.

The rest involve crimes, mostly of a sexual nature, against minors and relatives, and for this reason Eyewitness News is not naming him.

The accused was arrested in the Eastern Cape after the girl's disappearance from near her Elsies River home in February 2020.

He then led police to her body in a stormwater pipe along the N1 highway near Worcester.

During argument in aggravation of sentence last month, the State labelled him a danger to society, a monster who cannot be tolerated in a civilised community, and a repetitive offender who targeted young girls for sexual pleasure.

He was convicted last year of eight counts of child rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation of children, several counts of assault of children, kidnapping, incest, the desecration of a corpse, and absconding from parole.

The State is calling for at least nine life sentences to be handed to the rapist and killer.