Spoil your furbaby this Valentine's Day with 5 love language tips

While every day should be Valentine's Day for humans and pet owners, understanding your pet's affection and how they communicate is key to thrive in a happy and loving relationship with them.

While every day is a day for love, Valentine's Day is conventionally celebrated on 14 February as a special day for romantic dinners, roses, sweets and cards, or a muted affair with little to no festivities.

In a book called "The Five Love Languages", author Gary Chapman explains the way in which love is expressed and how we tend to give love in a way we would like to receive it.

According to him, communication is successful in relationships because partners acknowledge their partner's love language.

But his theory can also apply the same principles with your pets.

Just like people, pets all have a different love language. Picture: Supplied

Love Your Pet Day comes a few days after the hearts and flowers. On 20 February, you can celebrate and show appreciation for your pet.

According to Marycke Ackhurst, a pet behaviour expert from Hill’s Pet Nutrition, even though we do not need a day or a month to show our pets that they are loved, it would be nice to use the day as a great excuse.

It is important for owners to understand how their pets express affection and communicate to build a happy and loving relationship between owner and pet.

Love your Pet Day is a great excuse to give your furry friend even more cuddles. Picture: Supplied

Ackhurst shares five love languages to help communicate with your pet:

Quality Time - take walks, play fetch, and spend time snuggling on a couch.

Words Affirmation - talk to them - while they might not understand words, they may understand tone. Give them praise, especially for good behaviour.

Physical Touch - give your pets belly rubs, gentle head-butts, head scratches, and gentle massages.

Acts of Service - you can show them respect and love by grooming them, providing food, fresh water, tidy surroundings, and keeping them warm.

Giving Gifts - knowing what your pet likes can be rewarding for the owner, so give your pets some treats and toys.

Sharing your life with your pet and receiving unconditional love from them is something special, especially at a time where many experience loneliness.