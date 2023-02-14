Sona debate: load shedding a permanent feature under Ramaphosa - DA

Opposition parties reject Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address, saying it offered no solutions for South Africa's problems.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) members of Parliament (MPs) have come to Cyril Ramaphosa’s defence after opposition MPs tore into his State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Both the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) rejected Ramaphosa’s Sona saying the address offered no solutions to the country’s problems - including the electricity crisis.

MPs from both houses were debating the Sona at the Cape Town City Hall.

During Tuesday's debate session, DA leader John Steenhuisen told Parliament that what happened under Jacob Zuma was a “tragedy” describing what’s happening under Cyril Ramaphosa as a “farce”.

"And, as we all know, rolling power blackouts have become a permanent feature of life in the Ramaphosa era."

EFF leader Julius Malema said the country doesn’t have a president demanding Ramaphosa’s resignation.

But Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said the opposition should stick to facts, saying the country was addressing its challenges.

"Where we are sitting as we speak now, there is under the leadership of this president, acceleration of procurement of energy from renewables and using battery storage."

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina also condemned last Thursday’s disruptions by the EFF, saying the joint rules of Parliament should come into effect.

