SA doesn’t have two years to wait for resolution of power crisis, says Mantashe

The country has seen high levels of power cuts over the past few months that have seen business closures - dealing the economy a hard blow.

CAPE TOWN - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe on Tuesday said the country doesn’t have two years to wait for the resolution of the power crisis.

He said there must be clear time frames and the new electricity minister should focus his or her energy on improving the energy availability factor of the most problematic power stations.

Mantashe was contributing to the State of the Nation Address debate that focused on South Africa's worsening energy crisis.

Mantashe focused his speech on the energy crisis and defended the declaration of a national state of disaster.

Mantashe said the power crisis is solvable and that one of the solutions is the commitment to also appoint a minister of electricity.

However, he said, the country doesn’t have much time and can’t afford to wait.

"Therefore, this is not reductionist. It is communicating a sense of urgency and the desire to resolve this because we don’t have time to wait for 24 months to resolve load shedding. That is how seriously the president takes this crisis."

Opposition members of Parliament also criticised the power crisis.

Many said the situation had worsened under President Cyril Ramaphosa and called for his resignation.