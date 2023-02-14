Russian warship not welcome in Cape Town, says Mayor Hill-Lewis

South Africa has resisted taking sides following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and it will stage a nine-day joint military drill with Russia and China in KwaZulu-Natal.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Tuesday said the Russian frigate seen next to Robben Island is not welcome.

The Russian warship was on its way to KwaZulu-Natal for a nine-day naval exercise with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and China.

Exercise Mosi II is expected to take place on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2023.

The joint military exercise received widespread condemnation from the Western government because it sees it as a propaganda exercise by Russia.

However, the SANDF defended its stance saying it's one of several that it regularly conducts with other military groups around the world.

Mayor Hill-Lewis said Cape Town will not be complicit in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"All freedom-loving people around the world should rightly be outraged at the South African government's indefensible position and the moral position in this conflict. So, while the Russian ship is here and has been allowed here by the national state, it is certainly not welcome in the Mother City."