Ramaphosa likely to reshuffle Cabinet after budget speech

Various quarters of society including business and unions have put pressure on the president to reconfigure his Cabinet following the African National Congress' elective conference in December.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will in all likelihood reconfigure his Cabinet after Finance Minister Enoch Gondogwana delivers his budget speech next Wednesday.

Eyewitness News understands he told members of the African National Congress (ANC)’s national working

committee (NWC) - which met on Monday - there was no need for panic as he would reshuffle his Cabinet in the coming weeks.

Pressure has been mounting on the president to make changes to his executive.

His deputy in the ANC Paul Mashatile’s also returned to Parliament – with many suggesting this is a step towards his ascendency to the Union Buildings

David Mabuza, the country’s number two, has already resigned from the position but Ramaphosa asked him

to remain in his position until the process of his departure and transition were finalised.

South Africans will have to wait a little bit longer before they get a reconfigured government.

ANC insiders said Ramaphosa told members of the NWC the matter will be dealt with before the end of February.

But he must first attend the African Union’s 36th summit – which is just around the corner.

The recent swearing-in of four ANC members to Parliament has added to speculation that Mashatile will assume the deputy president position.

Several debates over the fate of the likes of Sihle Zikalala, Parks Tau and Maropene Ramokgopa have also ensued.

Ramaphosa further fuelled the fire by announcing the introduction of an electricity minister who’ll be based in his office.

But this has largely been described by his Cabinet as a project manager who’ll stay on hand to help the country get the electricity crisis under control.