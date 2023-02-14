Public Protector inquiry to continue Wednesday despite Mkhwebane payment dispute

The inquiry was adjourned on Monday after Mkhwebane complained that her legal team had not been paid.

CAPE TOWN - MPs have insisted the Section 194 inquiry into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continue on Wednesday.

The inquiry was meant to hear evidence from witness Bianca Mvuyana, a public protector investigator, but had to move the hearings forward.

Mkhwebane told the parliamentary inquiry her legal team would only continue participating once outstanding payments had been resolved.

She claimed she was being treated unfairly because others involved in the matter had received payment.

"Now, we coming here and we speaking about 74 percent. Is it fair?...It's as if now paying 74 percent is doing people a favour. Why don't pay 100 percent?"

Mkhwebane said she could not consult with Mvuyana until her legal bill had been settled.

Committee chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi said the hearings would continue on Wednesday when Mvuyana and former deputy public protector Kevin Malunga were expected to give evidence.