PP's office hits back at Mkhwebane's legal fees non-payment claims

On Monday Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she can't continue to take part in the Section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office because her legal team had not been paid.

CAPE TOWN - The Office of the Public Protector hit back at its suspended leader Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s claims that it deliberately delayed paying the legal team representing her in a parliamentary impeachment inquiry.

Mkhwebane on Monday informed the Section 194 committee that she could not participate in proceedings because her legal team was not paid.

But on Tuesday, the acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka alleged that Mkhwebane’s legal team charges more than the office generally pays for legal services.

The Office of the Public Protector further said it’s hiring a consultant to verify invoices for the protection of the public purse.

According to the office, Mkhwebane’s legal bill for her impeachment inquiry and related court matters is more than double the original estimate.

Last week, acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka informed Parliament’s justice committee that Mkhwebane’s legal bill could exceed R15 million.

Her office said an invoice submitted in 2022 by the firm of attorneys representing Mkhwebane was disputed because it did not conform with the Public Protector South Africa (PPSA)'s tariff of fees.

It then also emerged that this firm was allowed to bill differently, given its long-standing, special relationship with Mkhwebane.

Nevertheless, acting spokesperson Ndili Msoki said the Office of the Public Protector had paid all invoices received up until September, to avoid derailing the inquiry.

"The insinuation by advocate Mkhwebane that the PPSA is in default of its funding obligations, and specifically that the PPSA is in such default with the deliberate intent to frustrate advocate Mkhwebane’s right to legal representation and the Section 194 process, is untrue and rejected."

The Office of the Public Protector said as of last week, it’s paid 74% of the amount claimed by Mkhwebane’s attorneys.

It’s still verifying four invoices received in December for what it has termed a significant amount.