Police rule out foul play after body of 17-year-old found hanging from tree

Seventeen-year-old Tshiamo Masikane's body was found in Rustenburg after he was reported missing on New Year's Eve.

JOHANNESBURG - North West police have confirmed that 17-year-old Tshiamo Masikane's body was found after he went missing on New Year's Day.

A picture of Masikane has been circulating on social media, with his family asking for help since the beginning of the year.

The police say a passer-by found a body hanging from a tree in Cashan, Rustenburg.

DNA results revealed that the body is of the 17-year-old.

North West police spokesperson Adele Myburgh: “The body was in a decomposed state. No foul play is being suspected at this stage. I can also confirm DNA results taken from this body confirmed the identity of this person."