Phala Phala matter could be revisited if more evidence emerges, says ANC

The ANC told the Western Cape High Court that the parliamentary vote for an impeachment inquiry into the Phala Phala matter last year was premature.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has not ruled out reconsidering the Phala Phala matter against President Cyril Ramaphosa, should more concrete evidence emerge.



This was the stance the party took in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday, where it was responding to the African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) secret ballot case.

With the exception of five members of Parliament, the ANC voted against the independent panel report, which found prima facie evidence of misconduct by the president, related to the theft of foreign currency from his Limpopo farm.

The ANC told the court it was not trying to shield Ramaphosa from accountability, but the parliamentary vote for an impeachment inquiry was premature.

The party said the Phala Phala matter was not closed forever and a day after it rejected a Section 89 panel report in an open vote in the National Assembly in December.

But advocate Tembeka Ngcukatoibi said there were gaps in the report on which the party was asked to decide whether or not to initiate an impeachment inquiry.

Ngcukatoibi said once more evidence became available through investigations by the Office of the Public Protector and the Hawks, the party would be open to reconsidering its stance on the matter.

The matter had been fully debated in the ANC’s national working committee, its national executive committee and the parliamentary caucus.

Dissenting views were expressed at all forums and legal advice had been taken.

Ngcukaitobi told the court it was simply too soon in December for the party to make a considerate decision on the matter, on the basis of the evidence before it at the time.

Judgment has been reserved.