No Jaguar? No problem! Book your partner a driving experience like no other

REVIEW

Gone are the days when the sound of a loud engine would be associated with men.

Yes, even in the motoring industry, there is a sense of gender consciousness. But we know that it will still take some time for society to realise and fully embrace this change.

And with February being the month of love, men are tired of receiving shocks and body sprays (mind you, I didn’t say cologne).

Perhaps taking your boyfriend or husband to the Lonehill, on 1 Capricorn Drive for the Jaguar Land Rover Experience wouldn’t be such a bad idea.

When I got there for my morning of exhilaration, I was given two options: The Jaguar F-Pace SVR 2022 model or the Jaguar F-Type 2022 model. I opted for the former.

The Jaguar F-Pace SVR SUV comes with a muscular supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 under the bonnet. This engine generates an impressive 550 horsepower, and comes with an outstanding and smooth eight-speed automatic transmission that sends torque to all four wheels.

Your power is balanced throughout your drive. That is what makes Jaguars so amazing, yet so underrated.

I had an instructor who also ensured that I understand the history of the brand and the making of these cars. I was there for the half-day dynamic driving course. The focus was to reinforce what I already knew and was probably starting to slack, as proven by my first attempt at safety and car control driving techniques.

Before I could even release the handbrake and step on the accelerator, I was mesmerised by the cabin design. It is elegant and very sporty.

The knobs are perfectly placed; not too much or overwhelming. The model I was driving come standard with an 11-speaker Meridian audio system and an infotainment system with an 11.4-inch touchscreen.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration is on hand to help you seamlessly connect your devices, and Bluetooth phone and music streaming come standard.

After the great experience and better understanding of vehicle control and obstacle handling, I had a good assessment of the environment I was driving in.

I then hit the road for over 10km to join other motorists around the area. I wished I could drive it for longer, but the time I had in the car was good enough to make up my mind about it.

By the time I left Lonehill, I had enjoyed the adrenaline adventure, and above that, I had a greater appreciation of a car, especially a Jaguar.

How I wished that money could fall like manna from heaven.

Buying the car for someone as Valentine’s Day gift would be ideal, but until you have a few millions to spare, an experience worth a couple of thousand rands would be a perfect and memorable gift for a lover.