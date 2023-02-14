National state of disaster: Police, SANDF may be called in to help flood victims

KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Northern Cape and North West were badly affected following the recent downpours.

JOHANNESBURG - The presidency said there was an urgent need to provide temporary shelter, food and blankets to South Africans affected by flooding caused by recent heavy rains.

Government has declared a national state of disaster in response to the widespread flooding that wreaked havoc in seven provinces.

Roads in Mpumalanga were left damaged while visitors and staff at the Kruger National Park had to be evacuated after some rest camps were flooded.

In KwaZulu-Natal, levels 5 and 9 weather warnings were issued at the weekend for parts of the province after persistent rain flooded roads and homes.

Heavy downpours also affected Komani in the Eastern Cape last week, causing flooding of a major hospital and power outages.

Government said the police and SA National Defence Force might be required to step in where needed.