Limpopo tour bus, cash-in-transit fatal collision: death toll rises to 21

Limpopo Transport MEC Florence Radzilani said some casualties lost their limbs adding that she hoped the death toll does not shoot up.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo Transport MEC Florence Radzilani on Tuesday confirmed that the death toll in the fatal bus crash in Makhado has increased to 21.

The bus collided with a cash-in-transit van on Monday - leaving scores of people critically injured.

Radzilani said it is understood that the cash-in-transit vehicle was attempting to overtake another car - but crashed into the bus, which rolled off the road and into a nearby river.

She said the bus driver is among those with critical injuries in hospital.

However, the cash-in-transit vehicle personnel died because of their injuries.

Almost 24 hours after the fatal crash – residents gathered at the scene of the accident while officials continued with their investigations.

The seats of the bus and clothing items of the crash victims were left floating on the waters of the Khandanama River.

In some areas, there were blood stains that dried up on the riverbed.

Radzilani said the accident reports suggest that the accident occurred as a result of negligence.

“Some commuters lost their limbs, some have injured their backs, they are all affected in different ways. However, we are hopeful that the medical practitioners will work hard to give them the necessary medical care.”

She said all the bodies were accounted for - and is hoping the death toll does not increase.