KZN police launch manhunt for suspects in Mariannhill shootings

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for suspects who shot and killed five people in Mariannhill, outside Pinetown in KwaZulu-Natal.

Two people were left wounded in the shootings on Monday.

Police said the gunmen targeted two different vehicle workshops.

“Information at the police’s disposal at this stage indicate that the suspects stormed into a vehicle workshop and shot the owner and two other people. The owner and one person were declared dead at the scene, whereas the third victim was rushed to hospital to for treatment,” said the police's Robert Netshiunda

“The same suspects reportedly proceeded to antoher vehicle workshop just two streets away and shot and killed the owner and two other people who were working at the workshop."

Three of the victims are reportedly in their fifties, while the two other are reported to be in their late 30s.

Police said that while the motive of the killings was yet to be established, nothing was reported to be stolen during the shooting.