Kaunda’s safer Durban plans: Cameras linked to police will ‘avert' criminality

The eThekwini mayor vowed to make Durban a safer place after rapper AKA and celebrity chef Tibz were shot and killed on Florida Road on Friday night.

DURBAN - eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda vowed to increase security measures to make Durban a safer place.

The decision by the mayor followed the murder of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his close friend and celebrity chef, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, in the city on Florida Road on Friday night.

While [police launched a manhunt for the suspects](http://Police hunt suspects in AKA, Tibz shooting, ask public for assistance), the mayor assured residents of Durban that their safety was a priority.

The popular restaurant where the rapper and his friend were shot and killed was still closed for business following the incident.

Kaunda, however, asked locals to continue supporting the restaurant, as well as other businesses in the street.

The mayor said that the city would ensure that security was increased.

“Ensuring that we put more cameras that will ensure that even after the incident or before the incident happens, those cameras to be linked with the police, so that we can avert such incidents in the city.”

The mayor said that the city was determined to make sure everyone living in the metro, and those visiting, felt safe.