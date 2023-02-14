In pictures: Gift of the Givers in ‘miracle’ rescue of elderly woman in Turkiye

The eighty-year-old woman was found by the K9 sniffer dog, Donna, in Hatay on Monday, exactly a week after two powerful earthquakes hit Türkiye and Syria.

CAPE TOWN - The discovery of an elderly woman under a heap of rubble and debris was described as a miracle as search and rescue teams continued to look for victims and survivors in disaster-stricken Türkiye and Syria.

The 80-year-old was rescued in Hatay on Monday, exactly a week after two powerful earthquakes hit the region.

Gift of the givers said that a K9 sniffer dog, Donna, picked up the woman's scent and physically started digging.

“When we work together, as a common humanity, for the purpose of human beings there’s always success. Thanks to all the teams involved to make this miracle happen.

"We’re hopeful that some more live persons will be [saved] in the same building,” said the humanitarian aid group's founder, Imtiaz Sooliman.

The woman was immediately taken to hospital for treatment.

“This is an area that nobody had discovered, nobody had reached, nobody had dug, and together the Omani team, Gift of the Givers, and all its partner members had reached [it] and this miracle happened.”

The death toll from the quakes has now surpassed 37,000, with the number of fatalities still climbing.