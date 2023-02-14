'I can’t stop listening to it’: Kelly Khumalo fans praise singer's new album
‘From A God To A King’ contains seven tracks and is a fusion of Afro-pop, soul and gospel music.
Cape Town - Multi-award-winning singer and songwriter Kelly Khumalo has released her much anticipated 10th studio album.
Happy Valentines 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 #FromAGodToAKing Album out Now! #MinaNawe ft @mondlingc 🤴🏾🐆❤️ pic.twitter.com/OKpl5ebK9F' The Voice Of Africa (@KellyKhumaloZA) February 14, 2023
Followers of the ‘Voice of Africa’ have had nothing but praise for the album.
#FromAGodToAKingLoveTour ❤️ Mina Nawe❤️ pic.twitter.com/rJ1xwEku1H' The Voice Of Africa (@KellyKhumaloZA) February 1, 2023
The 38-year-old will officially launch her album on 18 February at the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace.
The Empini hitmaker is promising audiences a visual performance that will take them by storm.
Ticket prices for the event range from R150 to R400.
