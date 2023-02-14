Go

'I can’t stop listening to it’: Kelly Khumalo fans praise singer's new album

‘From A God To A King’ contains seven tracks and is a fusion of Afro-pop, soul and gospel music.

Singer Kelly Khumalo. Picture: Twitter
14 February 2023 14:20

Cape Town - Multi-award-winning singer and songwriter Kelly Khumalo has released her much anticipated 10th studio album.

From A God To A King contains seven tracks and is a fusion of Afro-pop, soul and gospel music.

Followers of the ‘Voice of Africa’ have had nothing but praise for the album.

The 38-year-old will officially launch her album on 18 February at the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace.

The Empini hitmaker is promising audiences a visual performance that will take them by storm.

Ticket prices for the event range from R150 to R400.

