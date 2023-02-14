'I can’t stop listening to it’: Kelly Khumalo fans praise singer's new album

‘From A God To A King’ contains seven tracks and is a fusion of Afro-pop, soul and gospel music.

Cape Town - Multi-award-winning singer and songwriter Kelly Khumalo has released her much anticipated 10th studio album.

Followers of the ‘Voice of Africa’ have had nothing but praise for the album.

The 38-year-old will officially launch her album on 18 February at the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace.

The Empini hitmaker is promising audiences a visual performance that will take them by storm.

Ticket prices for the event range from R150 to R400.

Thank you ❤️ https://t.co/57W3g4Wf30 ' The Voice Of Africa (@KellyKhumaloZA) February 14, 2023

Thank you my love ❤️ https://t.co/8nV9iWXvwk ' The Voice Of Africa (@KellyKhumaloZA) February 14, 2023

Thank you my sis, I hope you bring my daughter on the 18th 🙈❤️ https://t.co/KBWCIotr96 ' The Voice Of Africa (@KellyKhumaloZA) February 14, 2023