Ekurhuleni Speaker: Court should have held city manager specifically accountable

On Monday, acting judge Alan Dodson found that city manager Imogen Mashazi acted unlawfully by convening and later chairing a special council meeting on 2 February after Dhlamini walked out of the gathering

JOHANNESBURG - Reinstated Ekurhuleni speaker Raymond Dhlamini said he was disappointed that the high court in Johannesburg did not make a personal costs order against the city manager Imogen Mashazi.

On Monday, acting judge Alan Dodson found that Mashazi acted unlawfully by convening and later chairing a special council meeting on 2 February after Dhlamini walked out of the gathering.

However, Dodson ruled against a personal costs order and instead directed it to her office, meaning her legal bill would be settled by the municipality.

Dodson said Mashazi was brazen in her unconstitutional conduct.

In his ruling, Dodson warned Mashazi that if she failed to uphold the Constitution again, the court would not be as lenient in deciding against a personal costs order.

Dhlamini told Eyewitness News that he had wanted the court to make an example of the city manager.

“Tomorrow, we don’t want to see any officials taking the wrong decision knowing that they [are] not going to be held accountable. So, we wanted to hold her specifically accountable,"

Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell has asked councillors from all political parties to prioritise dealing with important council business after the last two meetings collapsed due to debates around motions of no confidence.