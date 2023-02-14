Despite palpable objection, SA Tourism goes ahead with Tottenham Hotspur deal

SA Tourism said the sponsorship would yield R88 billion in international spending on the local economy.

JOHANNESBURG - SA Tourism on Tuesday said it will be pushing ahead with the controversial almost R1 billion Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship proposal.

In January, the Daily Maverick reported that the entity was considering a three-year sponsorship deal with the English club worth just under a billion rand.

The sponsorship would see the football club advertise South Africa as a tourist destination.

Despite condemnation from various quarters of South African society including President Cyril Ramaphosa, SA Tourism said it will be moving ahead with the next step of the Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship proposal.

Board chairperson Thozamile Botha said a lot of work and resources went into the deal before it was leaked to the public.

Botha said that there are processes the entity has to follow which do not allow for them to unilaterally drop the project without a reasonable explanation.

“In any organisation there is a process that has got to be followed in making decisions," he said adding that this helped with understanding “what to do next.”

Botha said the proposal will be taken to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana who will determine whether there is a budget available to fund it or not.