Day 2: ATM vs NA Speaker over Phala Phala impeachment vote

CAPE TOWN - The African Transformation Movement was expected back in the high court in Cape Town on Tuesday.

It’s asking the court to set aside a decision by National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula not to grant a secret ballot on an impeachment report against the president in December.

The ATM alleges ANC MPs were under threat of being disciplined if they didn’t reject the section 89 report.

On Monday, Advocate Anton Katz, on behalf of the ATM, told the court that it appeared the Speaker was in the habit of rejecting requests for a secret ballot, and ignoring the prevailing toxic political environment.

On Monday, the EFF joined the fray, arguing the Speaker was whimsical in her decision-making.

EFF legal counsel, advocate Mfesane Ka-Siboto argued Mapisa-Nqakula failed to look at the facts at her disposal.

But advocate Steven Budlender, representing the Speaker, rejected their arguments, saying his client had exercised her discretionary power.

Budlender said her decision was rational and independent and could not be measured by empirical facts.

The ANC was on Tuesday expected to set to defend its decision to vote against the report by the independent panel which found Cyril Ramaphosa might have breached the Constitution over the theft of us dollars from his Limpopo farm, Phala Phala.