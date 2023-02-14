DA calls for urgent solutions to tackle gangsterism after Ayob Mungalee's murder

The party said that townships plagued by gangsterism was putting the lives of its residents in danger.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for urgent solutions in dealing with gangsterism in Gauteng, following the murder of community activist Ayob Mungalee in Eldorado Park.

Mungalee was shot dead outside his house in Extension Two on Sunday night.

The motive for the murder was still unknown.

The DA said areas like Westbury, Eldorado Park, Riverlea, and Reiger Park were plagued by gangsterism, putting the lives of residents in danger.

Mungalee was the former coordinator of the group, People Against Gangsterism and Drugs, in Gauteng and the current national director of the People Seeking Justice Action group.

The party said that he played a vital role in the community by raising awareness about gangsterism and other socio-economic issues contributing to violence in townships.

It said the allocation of more resources to police stations would address the lack of crime prevention and improve crime intelligence, which would allow for the arrest of prosecution of gangsters.

The DA also shared its heartfelt condolences with the friends and family of Mungalee.