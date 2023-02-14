City Power: Electricity users rigging the system to avoid paying

On Monday, Joburg City Power disconnected residential complexes with outstanding debt in their latest operation in Midrand.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power said some of its clients owed the city millions of rand in unpaid electricity bills because they rigged the system to avoid paying.

The utility has been disconnecting customers with outstanding debt. Its latest operation took place in Midrand on Monday.

The utility said clients should not wait longer than three months to settle bills.

However, City Power said when an account was being queried, it could not disconnect power to the client until the query investigated.

"These people basically know how to play the system," said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

"They will log queries with us, which allows for us to continue providing electricity while we are busy in court, and it can take anything from a year to three years to five years while we are in court. And by law we are not allowed to cut off their power until such query has been resolved."