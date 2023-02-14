Bokgabo Poo's alleged killer expected back in court

Ntokozo Zikhali was linked to the four-year old child’s kidnapping from a park in Wattville, Benoni and her subsequent murder in October last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of raping and murdering four-year-old Bokgabo Poo was expected back in the dock in the Benoni Magistrate's Court on Tuesday morning.

Ntokozo Zikhali was linked to the four-year old child’s kidnapping from a park in Wattville, Benoni and her subsequent murder in October last year.

It later emerged that Zikhali was out on bail after allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl.

After his arrest in connection with Poo's murder, his bail was revoked and he was remanded in custody.

The matter was postponed to Tuesday for further investigation and for the results of DNA tests.

The State was expected to tell the court whether it was ready to proceed with the trial.

Zikhali faces charges of murder, rape, defeating the ends of justice, and violation of a corpse.

Baby Bokgabo, as she was affectionately known, was buried with parts of her body still missing.