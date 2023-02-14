Baby Bokgabo's (4) family hopes to find her missing body parts

Ntokozo Zikhali was linked to the four-year-old child’s kidnapping from a park in Wattville, Benoni and her subsequent murder in October 2022.

Please note that the following story contains graphic details.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of slain four-year-old Bokgabo Poo still hopes to find her missing body parts two months after her funeral.

The child was kidnapped in October 2022 at a local park in Wattville, Benoni.

Poo was raped and murdered and her body was mutilated.

A Benoni man Ntokozo Zikhali was arrested in connection with the crime and made a brief appearance in the Benoni Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

When baby Bokgabo was found, parts of her body were missing.

A neighbour then found a child's leg buried in her yard in Benoni - which was linked to the four-year-old.

The family was forced to bury the child's incomplete remains.

Family spokesperson for the Anglican Church's father Themba Seya said they still believe that the four-year-old's murder was part of a so-called ritual killing.

"Examining the body, there is no way that Bokgabo was just killed and raped and that's it. The way the body looked, you can see that there were things that were done to that body."

Months after her brutal killing the family hopes that baby bokgabo's missing body parts will be recovered someday.



