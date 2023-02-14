20 dead, 68 injured after tour bus collides with cash-in-transit van in Limpopo

ER24 said 68 people were left injured after the bus landed in a river after rolling from a bridge on the freeway.

JOHANNESBURG - At least 20 people were killed in a head-on collision between a tour bus and a cash-in-transit van on the N1 in Makhado, Limpopo, the ER24 private ambulance service said on Thursday morning.

ER24 said 68 people were left injured after the bus landed in a river after rolling from a bridge on the freeway.

"ER24 paramedics were on the scene at 20:05, along with the fire department, provincial EMS [Emergency Medical Services] and rescue and several other private EMS services. The scene was still active at the time of this report, with several passengers still possibly unaccounted for," said spokesperson Ross Campbell

Police were still on the scene on Thursday morning, with heavy downpours delaying their work.