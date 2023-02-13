Union rejects SA Post Office plan to retrench 6,000 workers

The post office handed a notice letter to the workers union last week, indicating it would press ahead with the large-scale retrenchments.

JOHANNESBURG - The Communications Workers Union (CWU) has rejected a proposal by the South African Post Office to retrench 6,000 workers.

The post office handed a notice letter to the union last week, indicating it would press ahead with the large-scale retrenchments.

READ: Cosatu concerned about Sapo's plan to retrench 6,000 employees

The letter came in the midst of meetings between the post office and unions discussing salary cuts and the reduction of working hours.

CWU general secretary Aubrey Tshablala said the letter has the names of the 6,000 workers, who are set to be removed from Sapo's payroll.

"The meeting has not concluded. We are dealing here with indecisive management. The track record of this management clearly demonstrates that they don't have a plan in many things," he said.

"While we were still discussing the issue of salary cuts, it then decided to just give us a letter."

READ: SA Post Office workers march to Parly, Union Buildings, demand 15% wage hike

Tshabalala said the matter needed to be handled by the CCMA (Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration).

"We have also approached the National Treasury to come in and intervene because Sapo needs a financial injection because the post office in some or most of the areas is unable to expand and delver its services, so we thought it was very important that we involve government."