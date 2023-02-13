UCT SRC pushes back against registration blocks due to historical debt

The University Cape Town SRC picketed outside various campuses in a bid to fight registration blocks due to historical debt.

CAPE TOWN - The University Cape Town's Student Representative Council (SRC) said academic activities at various campuses were being disrupted as they fought registration blocks due to historical debt.

On Monday, some students held a picket at the institution's Mowbray Campus.

It's understood, university management has been meeting with the SRC on Monday afternoon.

"So what we as an SRC are standing for is the University must lift up their fees, they were trying to get the council to meet with us to negotiate on that. That is our demand, all students must be allowed to register and be given residence and then academics can go forward because academics started today. Still, we have a number of students between 1000-2000 who have not registered," said the SRC's Hlamulo Khorommbi.

At the University of the Western Cape's Bellville campus, a small group of students disrupted some classes over the same issue, but the varsity has not been shut down.