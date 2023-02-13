Tshwane mayor Randall Williams resigns

In his resignation letter, Williams said he was resigning to ensure stability in the city. He said he did not want the political instability in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni to spill over to Tshwane.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane metro mayor Randall Williams has resigned from his position.

In his resignation letter, Williams said he was resigning to ensure stability in the city.

He said he did not want the political instability in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni to spill over to Tshwane.

Williams had been in the position for over two years after being elected through a multi-party Democratic Alliance (DA)-led coalition in October 2020.

He was facing a motion of no confidence tabled by the African National Congress (ANC).

The DA-led multi-party coalitions in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni have collapsed, with councillors having been removed from executive positions by the ANC and Economic Freedom Fighters.

Williams said taking over the municipality from the ANC was challenging after the metro was left with a R4 billion deficit.



"I resign today, not in frustration, resentment or anger, but in peace, knowing that I have been given an incredible opportunity and I have fulfilled my duties."

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga praised Williams' decision to step down in order to ensure stability in Tshwane.

CITY OF TSHWANE APPOINTS ACTING MAYOR

Meanwhile, Tshwane’s MMC for Finance Peter Sutton has been appointed acting municipal mayor following the resignation of Williams.

He has since written to the council speaker to amend his resignation to come into effect on february 28.

Williams was due to face a motion of no confidence against him tomorrow which was brought by the anc tshwane caucus.

Tshwane divisional head for public affairs and media relations Sipho Stuurman: “The resignation takes effect from the 28 February. We have MMC for Finance Peter Sutton currently acting until that time and then we hope that council will reconvene. But council has about 14 days to call a meeting and appoint a new mayor.”