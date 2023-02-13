Soundcity MVP Awards 2023: DJ Maphorisa wins African DJ of the year title

The 'Ba Straata' hitmaker competed against nine other deejays from the continent, including Uncle Waffles and Black Coffee.

Cape Town – Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, better known as DJ Maphorisa, was named the best deejay in Africa at the 2023 edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards that took place on Saturday in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Ba Straata hitmaker competed against nine other deejays from the continent, including locals Uncle Waffles and Black Coffee for the title of African DJ of the Year.

The only other South African to walk away with an award was Costa Tsobanoglou, popularly known as Costa Titch.

The rapper won in the Viewers’ Choice category.

The Big Flexa hitmaker was the most nominated South African artist, appearing in three other categories: Best New MVP, Best Collaboration and Video of the Year.

Other big winners on the night include Nigeria’s Burna Boy who won African Artist of the Year.

The Song of the Year category was won by Kizz Daniel & Tekno for their song Buga.

Meanwhile, the Legend of the Year award went to Senegalese-American singer, Akon.

Below is the full list of winners:

Best New artiste

Ruger

African Artiste of the Year

Burna Boy

Best Collaboration

Pheelz & Bnxn Fka Buju – Finesse

Best Hip Hop

Black Sherif – Kwaku The Traveller

Listener’s Choice

Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa

Viewers’ Choice

Costa Titch – Big Flexa ft. C’buda M, Alfa Kat, Banaba Des, Sdida & Man T

Digital Artist of the Year

Rema

African DJ of the Year

DJ Maphorisa

Male MVP

Asake

Female MVP

Tems

African Producer of the Year

Magicsticks

Best Group or Duo

Ajebo Hustlers

Best Pop

Fireboy – Peru (Remix) ft. Ed Sheeran

Song of the Year

Kizz Daniel & Tekno – Buga

Video of the Year

Fireboy X Asake – Bandana