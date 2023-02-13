Soundcity MVP Awards 2023: DJ Maphorisa wins African DJ of the year title
The 'Ba Straata' hitmaker competed against nine other deejays from the continent, including Uncle Waffles and Black Coffee.
Cape Town – Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, better known as DJ Maphorisa, was named the best deejay in Africa at the 2023 edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards that took place on Saturday in Lagos, Nigeria.
The Ba Straata hitmaker competed against nine other deejays from the continent, including locals Uncle Waffles and Black Coffee for the title of African DJ of the Year.
The only other South African to walk away with an award was Costa Tsobanoglou, popularly known as Costa Titch.
The rapper won in the Viewers’ Choice category.
The Big Flexa hitmaker was the most nominated South African artist, appearing in three other categories: Best New MVP, Best Collaboration and Video of the Year.
Other big winners on the night include Nigeria’s Burna Boy who won African Artist of the Year.
The Song of the Year category was won by Kizz Daniel & Tekno for their song Buga.
Meanwhile, the Legend of the Year award went to Senegalese-American singer, Akon.
Below is the full list of winners:
Best New artiste
Ruger
African Artiste of the Year
Burna Boy
Best Collaboration
Pheelz & Bnxn Fka Buju – Finesse
Best Hip Hop
Black Sherif – Kwaku The Traveller
Listener’s Choice
Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Viewers’ Choice
Costa Titch – Big Flexa ft. C’buda M, Alfa Kat, Banaba Des, Sdida & Man T
Digital Artist of the Year
Rema
African DJ of the Year
DJ Maphorisa
Male MVP
Asake
Female MVP
Tems
African Producer of the Year
Magicsticks
Best Group or Duo
Ajebo Hustlers
Best Pop
Fireboy – Peru (Remix) ft. Ed Sheeran
Song of the Year
Kizz Daniel & Tekno – Buga
Video of the Year
Fireboy X Asake – Bandana